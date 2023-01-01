10 Ghanaian cedis to Aruban florins

Convert GHS to AWG at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
1.56 awg

1.00000 GHS = 0.15590 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:56
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.352550.91818.67430.7908891.336851.511683.3394
1 CAD0.73934410.67870213.80670.5847390.9883921.1175961.6165
1 EUR1.089351.4734120.34280.861551.45631.6466690.7858
1 ZAR0.05354950.07242840.049157310.04235170.07158770.08094564.46279

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Aruban Florin
1 GHS0.15590 AWG
5 GHS0.77950 AWG
10 GHS1.55900 AWG
20 GHS3.11800 AWG
50 GHS7.79500 AWG
100 GHS15.59000 AWG
250 GHS38.97500 AWG
500 GHS77.95000 AWG
1000 GHS155.90000 AWG
2000 GHS311.80000 AWG
5000 GHS779.50000 AWG
10000 GHS1559.00000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AWG6.41436 GHS
5 AWG32.07180 GHS
10 AWG64.14360 GHS
20 AWG128.28720 GHS
50 AWG320.71800 GHS
100 AWG641.43600 GHS
250 AWG1603.59000 GHS
500 AWG3207.18000 GHS
1000 AWG6414.36000 GHS
2000 AWG12828.72000 GHS
5000 AWG32071.80000 GHS
10000 AWG64143.60000 GHS