5 Australian dollars to Czech korunas

Convert AUD to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 aud
73.52 czk

1.00000 AUD = 14.70400 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80044883.31450.918351.65948149.3451.368951.34175
1 GBP1.24931104.0851.147252.07318186.5771.710231.67625
1 INR0.01200270.0096075510.01102230.01991821.792550.01643110.0161046
1 EUR1.088950.8716590.725311.80709162.631.490721.4611

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 AUD14.70400 CZK
5 AUD73.52000 CZK
10 AUD147.04000 CZK
20 AUD294.08000 CZK
50 AUD735.20000 CZK
100 AUD1470.40000 CZK
250 AUD3676.00000 CZK
500 AUD7352.00000 CZK
1000 AUD14704.00000 CZK
2000 AUD29408.00000 CZK
5000 AUD73520.00000 CZK
10000 AUD147040.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Australian Dollar
1 CZK0.06801 AUD
5 CZK0.34004 AUD
10 CZK0.68009 AUD
20 CZK1.36017 AUD
50 CZK3.40042 AUD
100 CZK6.80085 AUD
250 CZK17.00212 AUD
500 CZK34.00425 AUD
1000 CZK68.00850 AUD
2000 CZK136.01700 AUD
5000 CZK340.04250 AUD
10000 CZK680.08500 AUD