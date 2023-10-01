5 Australian dollars to Czech korunas

Convert AUD to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 aud
74.22 czk

1.00000 AUD = 14.84430 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:17 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

AUD to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.056887.75141.434181.642140.967218.4041
1GBP1.1535411.21905101.2241.654371.894261.115721.2296
1USD0.946250.820311183.0351.35711.553880.915217.4149
1INR0.01139580.00987910.012043110.01634370.01871360.01102190.20973

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 AUD14.84430 CZK
5 AUD74.22150 CZK
10 AUD148.44300 CZK
20 AUD296.88600 CZK
50 AUD742.21500 CZK
100 AUD1484.43000 CZK
250 AUD3711.07500 CZK
500 AUD7422.15000 CZK
1000 AUD14844.30000 CZK
2000 AUD29688.60000 CZK
5000 AUD74221.50000 CZK
10000 AUD148443.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Australian Dollar
1 CZK0.06737 AUD
5 CZK0.33683 AUD
10 CZK0.67366 AUD
20 CZK1.34732 AUD
50 CZK3.36829 AUD
100 CZK6.73658 AUD
250 CZK16.84145 AUD
500 CZK33.68290 AUD
1000 CZK67.36580 AUD
2000 CZK134.73160 AUD
5000 CZK336.82900 AUD
10000 CZK673.65800 AUD