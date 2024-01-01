Armenian drams to Mauritian rupees today

Convert AMD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
116.74 mur

1.000 AMD = 0.1167 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mauritian Rupee
1 AMD0.11674 MUR
5 AMD0.58371 MUR
10 AMD1.16742 MUR
20 AMD2.33484 MUR
50 AMD5.83710 MUR
100 AMD11.67420 MUR
250 AMD29.18550 MUR
500 AMD58.37100 MUR
1000 AMD116.74200 MUR
2000 AMD233.48400 MUR
5000 AMD583.71000 MUR
10000 AMD1,167.42000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 MUR8.56587 AMD
5 MUR42.82935 AMD
10 MUR85.65870 AMD
20 MUR171.31740 AMD
50 MUR428.29350 AMD
100 MUR856.58700 AMD
250 MUR2,141.46750 AMD
500 MUR4,282.93500 AMD
1000 MUR8,565.87000 AMD
2000 MUR17,131.74000 AMD
5000 MUR42,829.35000 AMD
10000 MUR85,658.70000 AMD