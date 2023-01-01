100 Mauritian rupees to Armenian drams

Convert MUR to AMD at the real exchange rate

100 mur
911.49 amd

1.00000 MUR = 9.11494 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 MUR9.11494 AMD
5 MUR45.57470 AMD
10 MUR91.14940 AMD
20 MUR182.29880 AMD
50 MUR455.74700 AMD
100 MUR911.49400 AMD
250 MUR2278.73500 AMD
500 MUR4557.47000 AMD
1000 MUR9114.94000 AMD
2000 MUR18229.88000 AMD
5000 MUR45574.70000 AMD
10000 MUR91149.40000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mauritian Rupee
1 AMD0.10971 MUR
5 AMD0.54855 MUR
10 AMD1.09710 MUR
20 AMD2.19420 MUR
50 AMD5.48550 MUR
100 AMD10.97100 MUR
250 AMD27.42750 MUR
500 AMD54.85500 MUR
1000 AMD109.71000 MUR
2000 AMD219.42000 MUR
5000 AMD548.55000 MUR
10000 AMD1097.10000 MUR