1.00000 AMD = 0.11131 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:07
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mauritian Rupee
1 AMD0.11131 MUR
5 AMD0.55656 MUR
10 AMD1.11313 MUR
20 AMD2.22626 MUR
50 AMD5.56565 MUR
100 AMD11.13130 MUR
250 AMD27.82825 MUR
500 AMD55.65650 MUR
1000 AMD111.31300 MUR
2000 AMD222.62600 MUR
5000 AMD556.56500 MUR
10000 AMD1113.13000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 MUR8.98367 AMD
5 MUR44.91835 AMD
10 MUR89.83670 AMD
20 MUR179.67340 AMD
50 MUR449.18350 AMD
100 MUR898.36700 AMD
250 MUR2245.91750 AMD
500 MUR4491.83500 AMD
1000 MUR8983.67000 AMD
2000 MUR17967.34000 AMD
5000 MUR44918.35000 AMD
10000 MUR89836.70000 AMD