100 Armenian drams to Mauritian rupees

Convert AMD to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 amd
11.98 mur

֏1.000 AMD = ₨0.1198 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 AMD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12040.1268
Low0.11860.1183
Average0.11950.1212
Change-0.45%0.41%
View full history

1 AMD to MUR stats

The performance of AMD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1204 and a 30 day low of 0.1186. This means the 30 day average was 0.1195. The change for AMD to MUR was -0.45.

The performance of AMD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1268 and a 90 day low of 0.1183. This means the 90 day average was 0.1212. The change for AMD to MUR was 0.41.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6311.491.6330.93921.792
1 GBP1.18911.313110.0961.7711.9411.11625.9
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4780.8519.725
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Mauritian Rupee
1 AMD0.11984 MUR
5 AMD0.59918 MUR
10 AMD1.19836 MUR
20 AMD2.39672 MUR
50 AMD5.99180 MUR
100 AMD11.98360 MUR
250 AMD29.95900 MUR
500 AMD59.91800 MUR
1000 AMD119.83600 MUR
2000 AMD239.67200 MUR
5000 AMD599.18000 MUR
10000 AMD1,198.36000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 MUR8.34473 AMD
5 MUR41.72365 AMD
10 MUR83.44730 AMD
20 MUR166.89460 AMD
50 MUR417.23650 AMD
100 MUR834.47300 AMD
250 MUR2,086.18250 AMD
500 MUR4,172.36500 AMD
1000 MUR8,344.73000 AMD
2000 MUR16,689.46000 AMD
5000 MUR41,723.65000 AMD
10000 MUR83,447.30000 AMD