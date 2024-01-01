Armenian drams to Moldovan leus today

Convert AMD to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
44.25 mdl

1.000 AMD = 0.04425 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
How to convert Armenian drams to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Moldovan Leu
1 AMD0.04425 MDL
5 AMD0.22124 MDL
10 AMD0.44248 MDL
20 AMD0.88496 MDL
50 AMD2.21240 MDL
100 AMD4.42480 MDL
250 AMD11.06200 MDL
500 AMD22.12400 MDL
1000 AMD44.24800 MDL
2000 AMD88.49600 MDL
5000 AMD221.24000 MDL
10000 AMD442.48000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Armenian Dram
1 MDL22.59990 AMD
5 MDL112.99950 AMD
10 MDL225.99900 AMD
20 MDL451.99800 AMD
50 MDL1,129.99500 AMD
100 MDL2,259.99000 AMD
250 MDL5,649.97500 AMD
500 MDL11,299.95000 AMD
1000 MDL22,599.90000 AMD
2000 MDL45,199.80000 AMD
5000 MDL112,999.50000 AMD
10000 MDL225,999.00000 AMD