250 Armenian drams to Moldovan leus

Convert AMD to MDL at the real exchange rate

250 amd
10.97 mdl

1.00000 AMD = 0.04388 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
How to convert Armenian drams to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Moldovan Leu
1 AMD0.04388 MDL
5 AMD0.21942 MDL
10 AMD0.43884 MDL
20 AMD0.87769 MDL
50 AMD2.19422 MDL
100 AMD4.38843 MDL
250 AMD10.97108 MDL
500 AMD21.94215 MDL
1000 AMD43.88430 MDL
2000 AMD87.76860 MDL
5000 AMD219.42150 MDL
10000 AMD438.84300 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Armenian Dram
1 MDL22.78720 AMD
5 MDL113.93600 AMD
10 MDL227.87200 AMD
20 MDL455.74400 AMD
50 MDL1139.36000 AMD
100 MDL2278.72000 AMD
250 MDL5696.80000 AMD
500 MDL11393.60000 AMD
1000 MDL22787.20000 AMD
2000 MDL45574.40000 AMD
5000 MDL113936.00000 AMD
10000 MDL227872.00000 AMD