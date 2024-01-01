Armenian drams to Cambodian riels today

Convert AMD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
10,099.60 khr

1.000 AMD = 10.10 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Cambodian Riel
1 AMD10.09960 KHR
5 AMD50.49800 KHR
10 AMD100.99600 KHR
20 AMD201.99200 KHR
50 AMD504.98000 KHR
100 AMD1,009.96000 KHR
250 AMD2,524.90000 KHR
500 AMD5,049.80000 KHR
1000 AMD10,099.60000 KHR
2000 AMD20,199.20000 KHR
5000 AMD50,498.00000 KHR
10000 AMD100,996.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Armenian Dram
1 KHR0.09901 AMD
5 KHR0.49507 AMD
10 KHR0.99014 AMD
20 KHR1.98029 AMD
50 KHR4.95072 AMD
100 KHR9.90143 AMD
250 KHR24.75358 AMD
500 KHR49.50715 AMD
1000 KHR99.01430 AMD
2000 KHR198.02860 AMD
5000 KHR495.07150 AMD
10000 KHR990.14300 AMD