Armenian drams to Cambodian riels today

Convert AMD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
10223 khr

1.00000 AMD = 10.22300 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
How to convert Armenian drams to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Cambodian Riel
1 AMD10.22300 KHR
5 AMD51.11500 KHR
10 AMD102.23000 KHR
20 AMD204.46000 KHR
50 AMD511.15000 KHR
100 AMD1022.30000 KHR
250 AMD2555.75000 KHR
500 AMD5111.50000 KHR
1000 AMD10223.00000 KHR
2000 AMD20446.00000 KHR
5000 AMD51115.00000 KHR
10000 AMD102230.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Armenian Dram
1 KHR0.09782 AMD
5 KHR0.48910 AMD
10 KHR0.97819 AMD
20 KHR1.95638 AMD
50 KHR4.89095 AMD
100 KHR9.78190 AMD
250 KHR24.45475 AMD
500 KHR48.90950 AMD
1000 KHR97.81900 AMD
2000 KHR195.63800 AMD
5000 KHR489.09500 AMD
10000 KHR978.19000 AMD