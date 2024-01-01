Armenian drams to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert AMD to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
4.24 azn

1.000 AMD = 0.004241 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3111.4761.6640.96618.243
1 GBP1.17111.273105.7331.7281.9481.13121.358
1 USD0.920.786183.0681.3571.530.88916.78
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Azerbaijani Manat
1 AMD0.00424 AZN
5 AMD0.02121 AZN
10 AMD0.04241 AZN
20 AMD0.08483 AZN
50 AMD0.21206 AZN
100 AMD0.42413 AZN
250 AMD1.06032 AZN
500 AMD2.12064 AZN
1000 AMD4.24127 AZN
2000 AMD8.48254 AZN
5000 AMD21.20635 AZN
10000 AMD42.41270 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Armenian Dram
1 AZN235.77900 AMD
5 AZN1,178.89500 AMD
10 AZN2,357.79000 AMD
20 AZN4,715.58000 AMD
50 AZN11,788.95000 AMD
100 AZN23,577.90000 AMD
250 AZN58,944.75000 AMD
500 AZN117,889.50000 AMD
1000 AZN235,779.00000 AMD
2000 AZN471,558.00000 AMD
5000 AZN1,178,895.00000 AMD
10000 AZN2,357,790.00000 AMD