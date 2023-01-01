Armenian drams to Azerbaijani manats today
Convert AMD to AZN at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Armenian drams to Azerbaijani manats
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Armenian dram
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Armenian Dram
|1 AZN
|237.01000 AMD
|5 AZN
|1185.05000 AMD
|10 AZN
|2370.10000 AMD
|20 AZN
|4740.20000 AMD
|50 AZN
|11850.50000 AMD
|100 AZN
|23701.00000 AMD
|250 AZN
|59252.50000 AMD
|500 AZN
|118505.00000 AMD
|1000 AZN
|237010.00000 AMD
|2000 AZN
|474020.00000 AMD
|5000 AZN
|1185050.00000 AMD
|10000 AZN
|2370100.00000 AMD