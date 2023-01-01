Armenian drams to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert AMD to AZN at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
4.22 azn

1.00000 AMD = 0.00422 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.085190.32541.486321.670280.96518.741
1 GBP1.1431211.2404103.2531.699041.909341.1031121.4232
1 USD0.921550.806192183.24151.369751.539290.889317.2712
1 INR0.01107110.009684970.012013210.01645510.01849190.01068340.207483

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Azerbaijani Manat
1 AMD0.00422 AZN
5 AMD0.02110 AZN
10 AMD0.04219 AZN
20 AMD0.08438 AZN
50 AMD0.21096 AZN
100 AMD0.42192 AZN
250 AMD1.05481 AZN
500 AMD2.10961 AZN
1000 AMD4.21923 AZN
2000 AMD8.43846 AZN
5000 AMD21.09615 AZN
10000 AMD42.19230 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Armenian Dram
1 AZN237.01000 AMD
5 AZN1185.05000 AMD
10 AZN2370.10000 AMD
20 AZN4740.20000 AMD
50 AZN11850.50000 AMD
100 AZN23701.00000 AMD
250 AZN59252.50000 AMD
500 AZN118505.00000 AMD
1000 AZN237010.00000 AMD
2000 AZN474020.00000 AMD
5000 AZN1185050.00000 AMD
10000 AZN2370100.00000 AMD