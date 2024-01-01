United Arab Emirates dirhams to Qatari rials today

Convert AED to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
993.14 qar

1.000 AED = 0.9931 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:11
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Qatari Rial
1 AED0.99314 QAR
5 AED4.96569 QAR
10 AED9.93138 QAR
20 AED19.86276 QAR
50 AED49.65690 QAR
100 AED99.31380 QAR
250 AED248.28450 QAR
500 AED496.56900 QAR
1000 AED993.13800 QAR
2000 AED1,986.27600 QAR
5000 AED4,965.69000 QAR
10000 AED9,931.38000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 QAR1.00691 AED
5 QAR5.03455 AED
10 QAR10.06910 AED
20 QAR20.13820 AED
50 QAR50.34550 AED
100 QAR100.69100 AED
250 QAR251.72750 AED
500 QAR503.45500 AED
1000 QAR1,006.91000 AED
2000 QAR2,013.82000 AED
5000 QAR5,034.55000 AED
10000 QAR10,069.10000 AED