10 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Qatari rials

Convert AED to QAR at the real exchange rate

10000 aed
9927.57 qar

1.00000 AED = 0.99276 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:28
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.3832850.919050.7927755.48951.3573517.3869
1 INR0.011992913.417960.01102230.009507570.6654770.01627850.208519
1 PKR0.003508770.29257210.003224830.002781650.19470.004762630.0610067
1 EUR1.0880590.7249310.09410.862660.37541.4768618.9178

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Qatari Rial
1 AED0.99276 QAR
5 AED4.96378 QAR
10 AED9.92757 QAR
20 AED19.85514 QAR
50 AED49.63785 QAR
100 AED99.27570 QAR
250 AED248.18925 QAR
500 AED496.37850 QAR
1000 AED992.75700 QAR
2000 AED1985.51400 QAR
5000 AED4963.78500 QAR
10000 AED9927.57000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 QAR1.00730 AED
5 QAR5.03650 AED
10 QAR10.07300 AED
20 QAR20.14600 AED
50 QAR50.36500 AED
100 QAR100.73000 AED
250 QAR251.82500 AED
500 QAR503.65000 AED
1000 QAR1007.30000 AED
2000 QAR2014.60000 AED
5000 QAR5036.50000 AED
10000 QAR10073.00000 AED