United Arab Emirates dirhams to Qatari rials today

Convert AED to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
992.54 qar

1.00000 AED = 0.99254 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:37
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2325287.250.921250.80615955.6851.3697517.2746
1 INR0.012014513.451180.01106870.009685630.669030.01645690.207546
1 PKR0.003481290.28975610.003207230.002806470.1938560.004768490.0601379
1 EUR1.0854590.3447311.79610.87560.44331.486818.7507

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Qatari Rial
1 AED0.99254 QAR
5 AED4.96270 QAR
10 AED9.92540 QAR
20 AED19.85080 QAR
50 AED49.62700 QAR
100 AED99.25400 QAR
250 AED248.13500 QAR
500 AED496.27000 QAR
1000 AED992.54000 QAR
2000 AED1985.08000 QAR
5000 AED4962.70000 QAR
10000 AED9925.40000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 QAR1.00752 AED
5 QAR5.03760 AED
10 QAR10.07520 AED
20 QAR20.15040 AED
50 QAR50.37600 AED
100 QAR100.75200 AED
250 QAR251.88000 AED
500 QAR503.76000 AED
1000 QAR1007.52000 AED
2000 QAR2015.04000 AED
5000 QAR5037.60000 AED
10000 QAR10075.20000 AED