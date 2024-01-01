United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 aed
3,447.29 ghs

1.000 AED = 3.447 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2931.4761.6650.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6871.7271.9481.13121.368
1 USD0.920.786183.0971.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AED3.44729 GHS
5 AED17.23645 GHS
10 AED34.47290 GHS
20 AED68.94580 GHS
50 AED172.36450 GHS
100 AED344.72900 GHS
250 AED861.82250 GHS
500 AED1,723.64500 GHS
1000 AED3,447.29000 GHS
2000 AED6,894.58000 GHS
5000 AED17,236.45000 GHS
10000 AED34,472.90000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GHS0.29008 AED
5 GHS1.45042 AED
10 GHS2.90083 AED
20 GHS5.80166 AED
50 GHS14.50415 AED
100 GHS29.00830 AED
250 GHS72.52075 AED
500 GHS145.04150 AED
1000 GHS290.08300 AED
2000 GHS580.16600 AED
5000 GHS1,450.41500 AED
10000 GHS2,900.83000 AED