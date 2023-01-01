1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Swiss francs

Convert AED to CHF at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
237.75 chf

1.00000 AED = 0.23775 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:14
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.3832850.917150.7916455.48341.35817.3614
1 INR0.011992913.417960.01099960.009494020.6654040.01628630.208213
1 PKR0.003508770.29257210.003218170.002777690.1946790.004764910.0609172
1 EUR1.090390.9125310.73610.8630560.49361.4806318.9291

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swiss Franc
1 AED0.23775 CHF
5 AED1.18877 CHF
10 AED2.37753 CHF
20 AED4.75506 CHF
50 AED11.88765 CHF
100 AED23.77530 CHF
250 AED59.43825 CHF
500 AED118.87650 CHF
1000 AED237.75300 CHF
2000 AED475.50600 CHF
5000 AED1188.76500 CHF
10000 AED2377.53000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CHF4.20605 AED
5 CHF21.03025 AED
10 CHF42.06050 AED
20 CHF84.12100 AED
50 CHF210.30250 AED
100 CHF420.60500 AED
250 CHF1051.51250 AED
500 CHF2103.02500 AED
1000 CHF4206.05000 AED
2000 CHF8412.10000 AED
5000 CHF21030.25000 AED
10000 CHF42060.50000 AED