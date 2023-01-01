20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Swiss francs

Convert AED to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 aed
4.75 chf

1.00000 AED = 0.23774 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
1 USD183.3832850.91730.7916455.48921.358117.3656
1 INR0.011992913.417960.01100160.009494020.6654740.01628750.208263
1 PKR0.003508770.29257210.003218760.002777690.1946990.004765260.0609319
1 EUR1.090190.8958310.67910.8630560.48881.4804618.9302

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swiss Franc
1 AED0.23774 CHF
5 AED1.18870 CHF
10 AED2.37739 CHF
20 AED4.75478 CHF
50 AED11.88695 CHF
100 AED23.77390 CHF
250 AED59.43475 CHF
500 AED118.86950 CHF
1000 AED237.73900 CHF
2000 AED475.47800 CHF
5000 AED1188.69500 CHF
10000 AED2377.39000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CHF4.20629 AED
5 CHF21.03145 AED
10 CHF42.06290 AED
20 CHF84.12580 AED
50 CHF210.31450 AED
100 CHF420.62900 AED
250 CHF1051.57250 AED
500 CHF2103.14500 AED
1000 CHF4206.29000 AED
2000 CHF8412.58000 AED
5000 CHF21031.45000 AED
10000 CHF42062.90000 AED