United Arab Emirates dirhams to Botswanan pulas today

Convert AED to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
3,722.46 bwp

1.000 AED = 3.722 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:03
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Botswanan Pula
1 AED3.72246 BWP
5 AED18.61230 BWP
10 AED37.22460 BWP
20 AED74.44920 BWP
50 AED186.12300 BWP
100 AED372.24600 BWP
250 AED930.61500 BWP
500 AED1,861.23000 BWP
1000 AED3,722.46000 BWP
2000 AED7,444.92000 BWP
5000 AED18,612.30000 BWP
10000 AED37,224.60000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BWP0.26864 AED
5 BWP1.34320 AED
10 BWP2.68640 AED
20 BWP5.37280 AED
50 BWP13.43200 AED
100 BWP26.86400 AED
250 BWP67.16000 AED
500 BWP134.32000 AED
1000 BWP268.64000 AED
2000 BWP537.28000 AED
5000 BWP1,343.20000 AED
10000 BWP2,686.40000 AED