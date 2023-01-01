United Arab Emirates dirhams to Botswanan pulas today

Convert AED to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
3,647.21 bwp

1.00000 AED = 3.64721 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2256287.250.921250.80615955.68111.3692517.267
1 INR0.012015513.451460.01106910.009686430.6690380.01645230.207472
1 PKR0.003481290.28973210.003207080.002806470.1938420.004766750.0601114
1 EUR1.085590.3414311.8110.8750560.44181.4863218.7433

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Botswanan Pula
1 AED3.64721 BWP
5 AED18.23605 BWP
10 AED36.47210 BWP
20 AED72.94420 BWP
50 AED182.36050 BWP
100 AED364.72100 BWP
250 AED911.80250 BWP
500 AED1823.60500 BWP
1000 AED3647.21000 BWP
2000 AED7294.42000 BWP
5000 AED18236.05000 BWP
10000 AED36472.10000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BWP0.27418 AED
5 BWP1.37091 AED
10 BWP2.74182 AED
20 BWP5.48364 AED
50 BWP13.70910 AED
100 BWP27.41820 AED
250 BWP68.54550 AED
500 BWP137.09100 AED
1000 BWP274.18200 AED
2000 BWP548.36400 AED
5000 BWP1370.91000 AED
10000 BWP2741.82000 AED