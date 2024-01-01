1 Russian ruble to CFP francs

руб1.000 RUB = ₣1.275 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:58
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / CFP Franc
1 RUB1.27471 XPF
5 RUB6.37355 XPF
10 RUB12.74710 XPF
20 RUB25.49420 XPF
50 RUB63.73550 XPF
100 RUB127.47100 XPF
250 RUB318.67750 XPF
500 RUB637.35500 XPF
1000 RUB1,274.71000 XPF
2000 RUB2,549.42000 XPF
5000 RUB6,373.55000 XPF
10000 RUB12,747.10000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Russian Ruble
1 XPF0.78450 RUB
5 XPF3.92248 RUB
10 XPF7.84495 RUB
20 XPF15.68990 RUB
50 XPF39.22475 RUB
100 XPF78.44950 RUB
250 XPF196.12375 RUB
500 XPF392.24750 RUB
1000 XPF784.49500 RUB
2000 XPF1,568.99000 RUB
5000 XPF3,922.47500 RUB
10000 XPF7,844.95000 RUB