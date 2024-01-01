2000 CFP francs to Russian rubles

Convert XPF to RUB at the real exchange rate

2,000 xpf
1,675.56 rub

1.00000 XPF = 0.83778 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3271518.5750.9122583.06450.7836381.485771.33435
1 SGD0.753494113.99620.68740162.58860.5904671.119521.00543
1 ZAR0.05383580.071448210.04911354.471840.04218780.07998780.0718358
1 EUR1.096151.4547620.361191.05120.8591.628631.46265

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Russian Ruble
1 XPF0.83778 RUB
5 XPF4.18891 RUB
10 XPF8.37781 RUB
20 XPF16.75562 RUB
50 XPF41.88905 RUB
100 XPF83.77810 RUB
250 XPF209.44525 RUB
500 XPF418.89050 RUB
1000 XPF837.78100 RUB
2000 XPF1675.56200 RUB
5000 XPF4188.90500 RUB
10000 XPF8377.81000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / CFP Franc
1 RUB1.19363 XPF
5 RUB5.96815 XPF
10 RUB11.93630 XPF
20 RUB23.87260 XPF
50 RUB59.68150 XPF
100 RUB119.36300 XPF
250 RUB298.40750 XPF
500 RUB596.81500 XPF
1000 RUB1193.63000 XPF
2000 RUB2387.26000 XPF
5000 RUB5968.15000 XPF
10000 RUB11936.30000 XPF