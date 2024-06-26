Russian ruble to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to CFP francs is currently 1.275 today, reflecting a 0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -4.099% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.330 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.239 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.671% decrease in value.