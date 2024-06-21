러시아 루블 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 to CFP francs is currently 1.243 today, reflecting a -4.735% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.027% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.338 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.236 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.