2000 Qatari rials to Malaysian ringgits

Convert QAR to MYR at the real exchange rate

2000 qar
2523.10 myr

1.00000 QAR = 1.26155 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
How to convert Qatari rials to Malaysian ringgits

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Malaysian Ringgit
1 QAR1.26155 MYR
5 QAR6.30775 MYR
10 QAR12.61550 MYR
20 QAR25.23100 MYR
50 QAR63.07750 MYR
100 QAR126.15500 MYR
250 QAR315.38750 MYR
500 QAR630.77500 MYR
1000 QAR1261.55000 MYR
2000 QAR2523.10000 MYR
5000 QAR6307.75000 MYR
10000 QAR12615.50000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Qatari Rial
1 MYR0.79268 QAR
5 MYR3.96338 QAR
10 MYR7.92675 QAR
20 MYR15.85350 QAR
50 MYR39.63375 QAR
100 MYR79.26750 QAR
250 MYR198.16875 QAR
500 MYR396.33750 QAR
1000 MYR792.67500 QAR
2000 MYR1585.35000 QAR
5000 MYR3963.37500 QAR
10000 MYR7926.75000 QAR