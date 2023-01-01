20 Qatari rials to Lesotho lotis

Convert QAR to LSL at the real exchange rate

20 qar
100.50 lsl

1.00000 QAR = 5.02500 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Lesotho Loti
1 QAR5.02500 LSL
5 QAR25.12500 LSL
10 QAR50.25000 LSL
20 QAR100.50000 LSL
50 QAR251.25000 LSL
100 QAR502.50000 LSL
250 QAR1256.25000 LSL
500 QAR2512.50000 LSL
1000 QAR5025.00000 LSL
2000 QAR10050.00000 LSL
5000 QAR25125.00000 LSL
10000 QAR50250.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Qatari Rial
1 LSL0.19900 QAR
5 LSL0.99502 QAR
10 LSL1.99005 QAR
20 LSL3.98010 QAR
50 LSL9.95025 QAR
100 LSL19.90050 QAR
250 LSL49.75125 QAR
500 LSL99.50250 QAR
1000 LSL199.00500 QAR
2000 LSL398.01000 QAR
5000 LSL995.02500 QAR
10000 LSL1990.05000 QAR