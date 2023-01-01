10 Qatari rials to Croatian kunas

Convert QAR to HRK at the real exchange rate

10 qar
19.28 hrk

1.00000 QAR = 1.92792 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:22
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Croatian Kuna
1 QAR1.92792 HRK
5 QAR9.63960 HRK
10 QAR19.27920 HRK
20 QAR38.55840 HRK
50 QAR96.39600 HRK
100 QAR192.79200 HRK
250 QAR481.98000 HRK
500 QAR963.96000 HRK
1000 QAR1927.92000 HRK
2000 QAR3855.84000 HRK
5000 QAR9639.60000 HRK
10000 QAR19279.20000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Qatari Rial
1 HRK0.51869 QAR
5 HRK2.59347 QAR
10 HRK5.18694 QAR
20 HRK10.37388 QAR
50 HRK25.93470 QAR
100 HRK51.86940 QAR
250 HRK129.67350 QAR
500 HRK259.34700 QAR
1000 HRK518.69400 QAR
2000 HRK1037.38800 QAR
5000 HRK2593.47000 QAR
10000 HRK5186.94000 QAR