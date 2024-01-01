Philippine pesos to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert PHP to KZT at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ₸8.378 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
PHP to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 PHP to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.59668.6257
Low8.36618.0972
Average8.50338.4630
Change-1.97%3.36%
1 PHP to KZT stats

The performance of PHP to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5966 and a 30 day low of 8.3661. This means the 30 day average was 8.5033. The change for PHP to KZT was -1.97.

The performance of PHP to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.6257 and a 90 day low of 8.0972. This means the 90 day average was 8.4630. The change for PHP to KZT was 3.36.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PHP8.37815 KZT
5 PHP41.89075 KZT
10 PHP83.78150 KZT
20 PHP167.56300 KZT
50 PHP418.90750 KZT
100 PHP837.81500 KZT
250 PHP2,094.53750 KZT
500 PHP4,189.07500 KZT
1000 PHP8,378.15000 KZT
2000 PHP16,756.30000 KZT
5000 PHP41,890.75000 KZT
10000 PHP83,781.50000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Philippine Peso
1 KZT0.11936 PHP
5 KZT0.59679 PHP
10 KZT1.19358 PHP
20 KZT2.38716 PHP
50 KZT5.96790 PHP
100 KZT11.93580 PHP
250 KZT29.83950 PHP
500 KZT59.67900 PHP
1000 KZT119.35800 PHP
2000 KZT238.71600 PHP
5000 KZT596.79000 PHP
10000 KZT1,193.58000 PHP