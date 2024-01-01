Philippine pesos to Kazakhstani tenges today

1,000 php
7,684.37 kzt

₱1.000 PHP = ₸7.684 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:37
1 USD11.3730.9251.5010.7821,368.47156.787.241
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0940.569996.882114.2095.274
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6230.8451,479.73169.5257.829
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.521911.469104.4234.823

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PHP7,68437 KZT
5 PHP38,42185 KZT
10 PHP76,84370 KZT
20 PHP153,68740 KZT
50 PHP384,21850 KZT
100 PHP768,43700 KZT
250 PHP1.921,09250 KZT
500 PHP3.842,18500 KZT
1000 PHP7.684,37000 KZT
2000 PHP15.368,74000 KZT
5000 PHP38.421,85000 KZT
10000 PHP76.843,70000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Philippine Peso
1 KZT0,13013 PHP
5 KZT0,65067 PHP
10 KZT1,30134 PHP
20 KZT2,60268 PHP
50 KZT6,50670 PHP
100 KZT13,01340 PHP
250 KZT32,53350 PHP
500 KZT65,06700 PHP
1000 KZT130,13400 PHP
2000 KZT260,26800 PHP
5000 KZT650,67000 PHP
10000 KZT1.301,34000 PHP