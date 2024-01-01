100 Kazakhstani tenges to Philippine pesos

Convert KZT to PHP at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₱0.1196 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:16
KZT to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PHP
1 KZT to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11960.1235
Low0.11630.1159
Average0.11760.1182
Change2.23%-3.05%
1 KZT to PHP stats

The performance of KZT to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1196 and a 30 day low of 0.1163. This means the 30 day average was 0.1176. The change for KZT to PHP was 2.23.

The performance of KZT to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1235 and a 90 day low of 0.1159. This means the 90 day average was 0.1182. The change for KZT to PHP was -3.05.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Philippine Peso
1 KZT0.11961 PHP
5 KZT0.59806 PHP
10 KZT1.19611 PHP
20 KZT2.39222 PHP
50 KZT5.98055 PHP
100 KZT11.96110 PHP
250 KZT29.90275 PHP
500 KZT59.80550 PHP
1000 KZT119.61100 PHP
2000 KZT239.22200 PHP
5000 KZT598.05500 PHP
10000 KZT1,196.11000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PHP8.36046 KZT
5 PHP41.80230 KZT
10 PHP83.60460 KZT
20 PHP167.20920 KZT
50 PHP418.02300 KZT
100 PHP836.04600 KZT
250 PHP2,090.11500 KZT
500 PHP4,180.23000 KZT
1000 PHP8,360.46000 KZT
2000 PHP16,720.92000 KZT
5000 PHP41,802.30000 KZT
10000 PHP83,604.60000 KZT