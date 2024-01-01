100 Kazakhstani tenges to Philippine pesos

Convert KZT to PHP

100 kzt
12.44 php

1.00000 KZT = 0.12442 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8547851.0776589.46061.45311.650180.9482318.3919
1 GBP1.1698811.2608104.6651.700061.930631.1093221.5177
1 USD0.927950.793147183.01451.34841.531280.8800517.0667
1 INR0.01117810.009554320.012046110.01624290.01844590.01060120.205587

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Philippine Peso
1 KZT0.12442 PHP
5 KZT0.62208 PHP
10 KZT1.24417 PHP
20 KZT2.48834 PHP
50 KZT6.22085 PHP
100 KZT12.44170 PHP
250 KZT31.10425 PHP
500 KZT62.20850 PHP
1000 KZT124.41700 PHP
2000 KZT248.83400 PHP
5000 KZT622.08500 PHP
10000 KZT1244.17000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PHP8.03751 KZT
5 PHP40.18755 KZT
10 PHP80.37510 KZT
20 PHP160.75020 KZT
50 PHP401.87550 KZT
100 PHP803.75100 KZT
250 PHP2009.37750 KZT
500 PHP4018.75500 KZT
1000 PHP8037.51000 KZT
2000 PHP16075.02000 KZT
5000 PHP40187.55000 KZT
10000 PHP80375.10000 KZT