50,000 South Korean wons to Swedish kronor
Convert KRW to SEK at the real exchange rate
KRW to SEK conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00768 SEK
0
|1 KRW to SEK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0078
|0.0078
|Low
|0.0076
|0.0076
|Average
|0.0077
|0.0077
|Change
|0.43%
|-1.95%
|View full history
1 KRW to SEK stats
The performance of KRW to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0078 and a 30 day low of 0.0076. This means the 30 day average was 0.0077. The change for KRW to SEK was 0.43.
The performance of KRW to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0078 and a 90 day low of 0.0076. This means the 90 day average was 0.0077. The change for KRW to SEK was -1.95.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Swedish Krona
|1 KRW
|0.00768 SEK
|5 KRW
|0.03838 SEK
|10 KRW
|0.07677 SEK
|20 KRW
|0.15353 SEK
|50 KRW
|0.38383 SEK
|100 KRW
|0.76765 SEK
|250 KRW
|1.91913 SEK
|500 KRW
|3.83826 SEK
|1000 KRW
|7.67651 SEK
|2000 KRW
|15.35302 SEK
|5000 KRW
|38.38255 SEK
|10000 KRW
|76.76510 SEK
|20000 KRW
|153.53020 SEK
|30000 KRW
|230.29530 SEK
|40000 KRW
|307.06040 SEK
|50000 KRW
|383.82550 SEK
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / South Korean Won
|1 SEK
|130.26800 KRW
|5 SEK
|651.34000 KRW
|10 SEK
|1,302.68000 KRW
|20 SEK
|2,605.36000 KRW
|50 SEK
|6,513.40000 KRW
|100 SEK
|13,026.80000 KRW
|250 SEK
|32,567.00000 KRW
|500 SEK
|65,134.00000 KRW
|1000 SEK
|130,268.00000 KRW
|2000 SEK
|260,536.00000 KRW
|5000 SEK
|651,340.00000 KRW
|10000 SEK
|1,302,680.00000 KRW