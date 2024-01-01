30000 South Korean wons to Israeli new sheqels

Convert KRW to ILS at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ₪0.002753 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 KRW to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00290.0029
Low0.00270.0026
Average0.00280.0028
Change-3.08%3.44%
View full history

1 KRW to ILS stats

The performance of KRW to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0028. The change for KRW to ILS was -3.08.

The performance of KRW to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0026. This means the 90 day average was 0.0028. The change for KRW to ILS was 3.44.

Track market ratesView KRW to ILS chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.927551.384151.509210.77384484.08181.32317.1302
1 EUR1.078111.492251.627080.8342690.64861.426437.68707
1 CAD0.7224650.67012811.090350.55907560.74620.9558945.15132
1 AUD0.66260.61460.91713810.51274955.71260.8766864.72447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KRW0.00275 ILS
5 KRW0.01376 ILS
10 KRW0.02753 ILS
20 KRW0.05505 ILS
50 KRW0.13763 ILS
100 KRW0.27526 ILS
250 KRW0.68815 ILS
500 KRW1.37630 ILS
1000 KRW2.75261 ILS
2000 KRW5.50522 ILS
5000 KRW13.76305 ILS
10000 KRW27.52610 ILS
20000 KRW55.05220 ILS
30000 KRW82.57830 ILS
40000 KRW110.10440 ILS
50000 KRW137.63050 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / South Korean Won
1 ILS363.29200 KRW
5 ILS1816.46000 KRW
10 ILS3632.92000 KRW
20 ILS7265.84000 KRW
50 ILS18164.60000 KRW
100 ILS36329.20000 KRW
250 ILS90823.00000 KRW
500 ILS181646.00000 KRW
1000 ILS363292.00000 KRW
2000 ILS726584.00000 KRW
5000 ILS1816460.00000 KRW
10000 ILS3632920.00000 KRW