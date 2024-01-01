50,000 South Korean wons to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert KRW to CVE at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Esc0.07433 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CVE
1 KRW to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07570.0757
Low0.07430.0736
Average0.07490.0747
Change-0.37%0.86%
View full history

1 KRW to CVE stats

The performance of KRW to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0757 and a 30 day low of 0.0743. This means the 30 day average was 0.0749. The change for KRW to CVE was -0.37.

The performance of KRW to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0757 and a 90 day low of 0.0736. This means the 90 day average was 0.0747. The change for KRW to CVE was 0.86.

Track market ratesView KRW to CVE chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.5090.77484.0791.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6371.4267.686
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0910.55960.7660.9565.153
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7070.8774.724

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KRW0.07433 CVE
5 KRW0.37163 CVE
10 KRW0.74326 CVE
20 KRW1.48651 CVE
50 KRW3.71628 CVE
100 KRW7.43257 CVE
250 KRW18.58143 CVE
500 KRW37.16285 CVE
1000 KRW74.32570 CVE
2000 KRW148.65140 CVE
5000 KRW371.62850 CVE
10000 KRW743.25700 CVE
20000 KRW1,486.51400 CVE
30000 KRW2,229.77100 CVE
40000 KRW2,973.02800 CVE
50000 KRW3,716.28500 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / South Korean Won
1 CVE13.45430 KRW
5 CVE67.27150 KRW
10 CVE134.54300 KRW
20 CVE269.08600 KRW
50 CVE672.71500 KRW
100 CVE1,345.43000 KRW
250 CVE3,363.57500 KRW
500 CVE6,727.15000 KRW
1000 CVE13,454.30000 KRW
2000 CVE26,908.60000 KRW
5000 CVE67,271.50000 KRW
10000 CVE134,543.00000 KRW