20,000 South Korean wons to Cape Verdean escudos
Convert KRW to CVE at the real exchange rate
KRW to CVE conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.07433 CVE
0
|1 KRW to CVE
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0757
|0.0757
|Low
|0.0743
|0.0736
|Average
|0.0749
|0.0747
|Change
|-0.37%
|0.86%
|View full history
1 KRW to CVE stats
The performance of KRW to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0757 and a 30 day low of 0.0743. This means the 30 day average was 0.0749. The change for KRW to CVE was -0.37.
The performance of KRW to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0757 and a 90 day low of 0.0736. This means the 90 day average was 0.0747. The change for KRW to CVE was 0.86.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cape Verdean Escudo
|1 KRW
|0.07433 CVE
|5 KRW
|0.37163 CVE
|10 KRW
|0.74326 CVE
|20 KRW
|1.48653 CVE
|50 KRW
|3.71632 CVE
|100 KRW
|7.43264 CVE
|250 KRW
|18.58160 CVE
|500 KRW
|37.16320 CVE
|1000 KRW
|74.32640 CVE
|2000 KRW
|148.65280 CVE
|5000 KRW
|371.63200 CVE
|10000 KRW
|743.26400 CVE
|20000 KRW
|1,486.52800 CVE
|30000 KRW
|2,229.79200 CVE
|40000 KRW
|2,973.05600 CVE
|50000 KRW
|3,716.32000 CVE
|Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / South Korean Won
|1 CVE
|13.45420 KRW
|5 CVE
|67.27100 KRW
|10 CVE
|134.54200 KRW
|20 CVE
|269.08400 KRW
|50 CVE
|672.71000 KRW
|100 CVE
|1,345.42000 KRW
|250 CVE
|3,363.55000 KRW
|500 CVE
|6,727.10000 KRW
|1000 CVE
|13,454.20000 KRW
|2000 CVE
|26,908.40000 KRW
|5000 CVE
|67,271.00000 KRW
|10000 CVE
|134,542.00000 KRW