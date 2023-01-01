250 South Korean wons to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert KRW to CVE at the real exchange rate

250 krw
19.41 cve

1.00000 KRW = 0.07763 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8621.0965591.16721.463841.61960.94464518.7205
1 GBP1.1600911.2721105.7621.698191.878891.0958821.7175
1 USD0.911950.786102183.141.334951.4770.8614517.0722
1 INR0.01096890.009455160.012027910.01605670.01776520.01036140.205343

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KRW0.07763 CVE
5 KRW0.38817 CVE
10 KRW0.77634 CVE
20 KRW1.55267 CVE
50 KRW3.88169 CVE
100 KRW7.76337 CVE
250 KRW19.40843 CVE
500 KRW38.81685 CVE
1000 KRW77.63370 CVE
2000 KRW155.26740 CVE
5000 KRW388.16850 CVE
10000 KRW776.33700 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / South Korean Won
1 CVE12.88100 KRW
5 CVE64.40500 KRW
10 CVE128.81000 KRW
20 CVE257.62000 KRW
50 CVE644.05000 KRW
100 CVE1288.10000 KRW
250 CVE3220.25000 KRW
500 CVE6440.50000 KRW
1000 CVE12881.00000 KRW
2000 CVE25762.00000 KRW
5000 CVE64405.00000 KRW
10000 CVE128810.00000 KRW