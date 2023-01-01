10 Cambodian riels to Turkish liras

Convert KHR to TRY at the real exchange rate

10 khr
0.07 try

1.00000 KHR = 0.00708 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:01
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334451.478960.911557.1336522.359983.16520.786164
1 CAD0.74937211.108290.683085.3457616.755662.32170.589129
1 AUD0.676150.90228810.6163354.8234215.118656.23210.531564
1 EUR1.097051.463961.622517.8259724.529591.23640.862435

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Turkish Lira
1 KHR0.00708 TRY
5 KHR0.03540 TRY
10 KHR0.07079 TRY
20 KHR0.14159 TRY
50 KHR0.35397 TRY
100 KHR0.70795 TRY
250 KHR1.76987 TRY
500 KHR3.53973 TRY
1000 KHR7.07946 TRY
2000 KHR14.15892 TRY
5000 KHR35.39730 TRY
10000 KHR70.79460 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Cambodian Riel
1 TRY141.25400 KHR
5 TRY706.27000 KHR
10 TRY1412.54000 KHR
20 TRY2825.08000 KHR
50 TRY7062.70000 KHR
100 TRY14125.40000 KHR
250 TRY35313.50000 KHR
500 TRY70627.00000 KHR
1000 TRY141254.00000 KHR
2000 TRY282508.00000 KHR
5000 TRY706270.00000 KHR
10000 TRY1412540.00000 KHR