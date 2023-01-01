Bhutanese ngultrums to Nepalese rupees today

Convert BTN to NPR at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
1600.38 npr

1.00000 BTN = 1.60038 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Nepalese Rupee
1 BTN1.60038 NPR
5 BTN8.00190 NPR
10 BTN16.00380 NPR
20 BTN32.00760 NPR
50 BTN80.01900 NPR
100 BTN160.03800 NPR
250 BTN400.09500 NPR
500 BTN800.19000 NPR
1000 BTN1600.38000 NPR
2000 BTN3200.76000 NPR
5000 BTN8001.90000 NPR
10000 BTN16003.80000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 NPR0.62485 BTN
5 NPR3.12425 BTN
10 NPR6.24850 BTN
20 NPR12.49700 BTN
50 NPR31.24250 BTN
100 NPR62.48500 BTN
250 NPR156.21250 BTN
500 NPR312.42500 BTN
1000 NPR624.85000 BTN
2000 NPR1249.70000 BTN
5000 NPR3124.25000 BTN
10000 NPR6248.50000 BTN