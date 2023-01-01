10 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Nepalese rupees

Convert BTN to NPR at the real exchange rate

10,000 btn
16,002.50 npr

1.00000 BTN = 1.60025 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.358419.00070.92910.7969081.342151.633721.52045
1 CAD0.73616113.98760.6839730.5866520.9880371.202681.11929
1 ZAR0.05262960.071492110.04889870.0419410.07063690.08598210.0800207
1 EUR1.07631.4620520.450510.85781.444561.758371.63646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Nepalese Rupee
1 BTN1.60025 NPR
5 BTN8.00125 NPR
10 BTN16.00250 NPR
20 BTN32.00500 NPR
50 BTN80.01250 NPR
100 BTN160.02500 NPR
250 BTN400.06250 NPR
500 BTN800.12500 NPR
1000 BTN1600.25000 NPR
2000 BTN3200.50000 NPR
5000 BTN8001.25000 NPR
10000 BTN16002.50000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 NPR0.62490 BTN
5 NPR3.12451 BTN
10 NPR6.24902 BTN
20 NPR12.49804 BTN
50 NPR31.24510 BTN
100 NPR62.49020 BTN
250 NPR156.22550 BTN
500 NPR312.45100 BTN
1000 NPR624.90200 BTN
2000 NPR1249.80400 BTN
5000 NPR3124.51000 BTN
10000 NPR6249.02000 BTN