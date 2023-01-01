Bhutanese ngultrums to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert BTN to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
87.05 cny

1.00000 BTN = 0.08705 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.373218.3250.92030.8049911.34731.66751.54166
1 CAD0.728226113.34470.6701880.5862150.9811391.214321.12268
1 ZAR0.05457030.074935910.05022110.04392860.07352250.09099590.084129
1 EUR1.08661.4921219.911910.87471.463981.811911.67517

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BTN0.08705 CNY
5 BTN0.43527 CNY
10 BTN0.87055 CNY
20 BTN1.74110 CNY
50 BTN4.35275 CNY
100 BTN8.70550 CNY
250 BTN21.76375 CNY
500 BTN43.52750 CNY
1000 BTN87.05500 CNY
2000 BTN174.11000 CNY
5000 BTN435.27500 CNY
10000 BTN870.55000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CNY11.48700 BTN
5 CNY57.43500 BTN
10 CNY114.87000 BTN
20 CNY229.74000 BTN
50 CNY574.35000 BTN
100 CNY1148.70000 BTN
250 CNY2871.75000 BTN
500 CNY5743.50000 BTN
1000 CNY11487.00000 BTN
2000 CNY22974.00000 BTN
5000 CNY57435.00000 BTN
10000 CNY114870.00000 BTN