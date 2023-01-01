Brunei dollars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert BND to HKD at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
5792.74 hkd

1.00000 BND = 5.79274 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
How to convert Brunei dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BND5.79274 HKD
5 BND28.96370 HKD
10 BND57.92740 HKD
20 BND115.85480 HKD
50 BND289.63700 HKD
100 BND579.27400 HKD
250 BND1448.18500 HKD
500 BND2896.37000 HKD
1000 BND5792.74000 HKD
2000 BND11585.48000 HKD
5000 BND28963.70000 HKD
10000 BND57927.40000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brunei Dollar
100 HKD17.26300 BND
200 HKD34.52600 BND
300 HKD51.78900 BND
500 HKD86.31500 BND
1000 HKD172.63000 BND
2000 HKD345.26000 BND
2500 HKD431.57500 BND
3000 HKD517.89000 BND
4000 HKD690.52000 BND
5000 HKD863.15000 BND
10000 HKD1726.30000 BND
20000 HKD3452.60000 BND