10 Brunei dollars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BND to HKD at the real exchange rate

10 bnd
58.17 hkd

1.00000 BND = 5.81726 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9141.363351.6427118.78281.339351.518950.793367
1 EUR1.094111.491641.7972920.55031.465381.661880.86805
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.2049113.77690.9823961.114130.581925
1 NZD0.608750.5563930.829939111.4340.8153290.924660.482962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BND5.81726 HKD
5 BND29.08630 HKD
10 BND58.17260 HKD
20 BND116.34520 HKD
50 BND290.86300 HKD
100 BND581.72600 HKD
250 BND1454.31500 HKD
500 BND2908.63000 HKD
1000 BND5817.26000 HKD
2000 BND11634.52000 HKD
5000 BND29086.30000 HKD
10000 BND58172.60000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brunei Dollar
100 HKD17.19020 BND
200 HKD34.38040 BND
300 HKD51.57060 BND
500 HKD85.95100 BND
1000 HKD171.90200 BND
2000 HKD343.80400 BND
2500 HKD429.75500 BND
3000 HKD515.70600 BND
4000 HKD687.60800 BND
5000 HKD859.51000 BND
10000 HKD1719.02000 BND
20000 HKD3438.04000 BND