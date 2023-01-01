2000 Bangladeshi takas to Uruguayan pesos

Convert BDT to UYU at the real exchange rate

2,000 bdt
713.20 uyu

1.00000 BDT = 0.35660 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Uruguayan Peso
1 BDT0.35660 UYU
5 BDT1.78300 UYU
10 BDT3.56599 UYU
20 BDT7.13198 UYU
50 BDT17.82995 UYU
100 BDT35.65990 UYU
250 BDT89.14975 UYU
500 BDT178.29950 UYU
1000 BDT356.59900 UYU
2000 BDT713.19800 UYU
5000 BDT1782.99500 UYU
10000 BDT3565.99000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UYU2.80427 BDT
5 UYU14.02135 BDT
10 UYU28.04270 BDT
20 UYU56.08540 BDT
50 UYU140.21350 BDT
100 UYU280.42700 BDT
250 UYU701.06750 BDT
500 UYU1402.13500 BDT
1000 UYU2804.27000 BDT
2000 UYU5608.54000 BDT
5000 UYU14021.35000 BDT
10000 UYU28042.70000 BDT