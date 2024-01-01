2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Uruguayan pesos

Convert BDT to UYU at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = $U0.3577 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UYU
1 BDT to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35910.3591
Low0.34360.3372
Average0.35070.3464
Change2.85%5.64%
View full history

1 BDT to UYU stats

The performance of BDT to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3591 and a 30 day low of 0.3436. This means the 30 day average was 0.3507. The change for BDT to UYU was 2.85.

The performance of BDT to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3591 and a 90 day low of 0.3372. This means the 90 day average was 0.3464. The change for BDT to UYU was 5.64.

Track market ratesView BDT to UYU chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9461.53758.8620.79184.411.47.24
1 EUR1.05711.62562.2260.83689.2341.487.653
1 AUD0.650.615138.2870.51554.9040.914.709
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Uruguayan Peso
1 BDT0.35766 UYU
5 BDT1.78829 UYU
10 BDT3.57658 UYU
20 BDT7.15316 UYU
50 BDT17.88290 UYU
100 BDT35.76580 UYU
250 BDT89.41450 UYU
500 BDT178.82900 UYU
1000 BDT357.65800 UYU
2000 BDT715.31600 UYU
5000 BDT1,788.29000 UYU
10000 BDT3,576.58000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UYU2.79597 BDT
5 UYU13.97985 BDT
10 UYU27.95970 BDT
20 UYU55.91940 BDT
50 UYU139.79850 BDT
100 UYU279.59700 BDT
250 UYU698.99250 BDT
500 UYU1,397.98500 BDT
1000 UYU2,795.97000 BDT
2000 UYU5,591.94000 BDT
5000 UYU13,979.85000 BDT
10000 UYU27,959.70000 BDT