Bangladeshi taka to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Uruguayan pesos is currently 0.358 today, reflecting a -0.362% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 1.410% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.360 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.353 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 1.563% increase in value.