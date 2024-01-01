1 Uruguayan peso to Bangladeshi takas

Convert UYU to BDT at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = Tk2.873 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:28
Track the exchange rate

UYU to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 UYU to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.89152.9654
Low2.83712.8284
Average2.87032.9067
Change1.28%-1.45%
1 UYU to BDT stats

The performance of UYU to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8915 and a 30 day low of 2.8371. This means the 30 day average was 2.8703. The change for UYU to BDT was 1.28.

The performance of UYU to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9654 and a 90 day low of 2.8284. This means the 90 day average was 2.9067. The change for UYU to BDT was -1.45.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UYU2.87341 BDT
5 UYU14.36705 BDT
10 UYU28.73410 BDT
20 UYU57.46820 BDT
50 UYU143.67050 BDT
100 UYU287.34100 BDT
250 UYU718.35250 BDT
500 UYU1,436.70500 BDT
1000 UYU2,873.41000 BDT
2000 UYU5,746.82000 BDT
5000 UYU14,367.05000 BDT
10000 UYU28,734.10000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Uruguayan Peso
1 BDT0.34802 UYU
5 BDT1.74010 UYU
10 BDT3.48019 UYU
20 BDT6.96038 UYU
50 BDT17.40095 UYU
100 BDT34.80190 UYU
250 BDT87.00475 UYU
500 BDT174.00950 UYU
1000 BDT348.01900 UYU
2000 BDT696.03800 UYU
5000 BDT1,740.09500 UYU
10000 BDT3,480.19000 UYU