Uruguayan peso to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Bangladeshi takas is currently 2.873 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.064% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 2.887 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 2.852 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.606% increase in value.