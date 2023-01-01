Argentine pesos to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert ARS to UZS at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
34776.70 uzs

1.00000 ARS = 34.77670 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540481.370050.9219518.23951.3485518.23770.806094
1 AUD0.6491510.8893680.59848811.84020.87541111.8390.523276
1 CAD0.72991.1243910.67293613.3130.98430713.31170.588368
1 EUR1.084651.670881.48602119.78351.462719.78150.8743

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 ARS34.77670 UZS
5 ARS173.88350 UZS
10 ARS347.76700 UZS
20 ARS695.53400 UZS
50 ARS1738.83500 UZS
100 ARS3477.67000 UZS
250 ARS8694.17500 UZS
500 ARS17388.35000 UZS
1000 ARS34776.70000 UZS
2000 ARS69553.40000 UZS
5000 ARS173883.50000 UZS
10000 ARS347767.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Argentine Peso
1 UZS0.02875 ARS
5 UZS0.14377 ARS
10 UZS0.28755 ARS
20 UZS0.57510 ARS
50 UZS1.43775 ARS
100 UZS2.87549 ARS
250 UZS7.18872 ARS
500 UZS14.37745 ARS
1000 UZS28.75490 ARS
2000 UZS57.50980 ARS
5000 UZS143.77450 ARS
10000 UZS287.54900 ARS