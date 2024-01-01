1 thousand Argentine pesos to Uzbekistan soms

Convert ARS to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
13,295 uzs

$1.000 ARS = so'm13.30 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
ARS to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UZS
1 ARS to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.503714.1099
Low13.295013.2950
Average13.415713.6659
Change-1.44%-5.78%
1 ARS to UZS stats

The performance of ARS to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.5037 and a 30 day low of 13.2950. This means the 30 day average was 13.4157. The change for ARS to UZS was -1.44.

The performance of ARS to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.1099 and a 90 day low of 13.2950. This means the 90 day average was 13.6659. The change for ARS to UZS was -5.78.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 ARS13.29500 UZS
5 ARS66.47500 UZS
10 ARS132.95000 UZS
20 ARS265.90000 UZS
50 ARS664.75000 UZS
100 ARS1,329.50000 UZS
250 ARS3,323.75000 UZS
500 ARS6,647.50000 UZS
1000 ARS13,295.00000 UZS
2000 ARS26,590.00000 UZS
5000 ARS66,475.00000 UZS
10000 ARS132,950.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Argentine Peso
1 UZS0.07522 ARS
5 UZS0.37608 ARS
10 UZS0.75216 ARS
20 UZS1.50433 ARS
50 UZS3.76082 ARS
100 UZS7.52164 ARS
250 UZS18.80410 ARS
500 UZS37.60820 ARS
1000 UZS75.21640 ARS
2000 UZS150.43280 ARS
5000 UZS376.08200 ARS
10000 UZS752.16400 ARS